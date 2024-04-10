Statement from President of Treasury Board on Public Interest Commission Hearings for the Border Services Group

OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - This week, as part of the conciliation process, the Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) are entering into Public Interest Commission (PIC) hearings for the Border Services (FB) group. This will allow for both parties to provide their information and arguments about the matters in dispute. Following these hearings, the PIC, an independent third-party body that includes a union and a management nominee, will make recommendations to the government and the PSAC to help reach a settlement.

The government is optimistic that the PIC recommendations will provide both parties with a path to an agreement for the FB Group, just as past PIC processes have done with other groups.

The government is committed to reaching agreements with public service unions that are fair to employees and reasonable to taxpayers. We have already reached agreements with 17 bargaining units covering over 80% of represented employees in the core public administration and are prepared to establish a similar agreement for the FB group as soon as the PSAC agrees to resume negotiations.

The FB Group is comprised of approximately 9,000 positions at the Canada Border Services Agency that are primarily involved in the planning, development, delivery, or management of the inspection and control of people and goods entering Canada.

