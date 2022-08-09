Statement from Ministers Marc Miller, Patty Hajdu, and Daniel Vandal on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, issued the following statement today:

"Today is International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples: a day to recognize and celebrate the histories, cultures, important contributions, and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis in Canada, and Indigenous Peoples around the world. With this year's theme of 'The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge,' we honour the vital role women have held and continue to hold with their leadership, strength, expertise, and diversity, along with the place of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in the preservation and continuation of traditional culture.

"First Nations, Inuit and Métis are leading the way in restoring their traditional knowledge, revitalizing language, as well as sharing stories of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people and their vital role in the very essence of their communities across Turtle Island. Our government remains committed to supporting them while understanding they know what is needed in this important work and giving them space to complete such works. Initiatives such as the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program support the re-establishment and revitalization of cultural spaces where Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people can access traditional culture and language and strengthen their identity. The Support for the Wellbeing of Families and Survivors of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People Program also focuses on helping families and survivors to find healing through the transmission of stories and knowledge and provides resources to ensure access to culturally relevant supports. These and other investments in building capacity will support Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in reclaiming their traditional leadership roles and continues to move toward self-determination.

"Work continues to implement the Federal Pathway, outlining the Government's commitments and contributions toward ending the systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Canada. Recently, Minister Miller met with United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland as Canada joined the United States and Mexico as a member of the Trilateral Working Group on Violence Against Indigenous Women and Girls. With Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people at the centre, the Working Group met to share best practices and lessons learned, focusing on strengthening access to justice, addressing the root causes of gender-based violence, and steps to advance Indigenous women's leadership in all levels of government.

"These milestones were made possible through multi-level partnerships and the tireless work and dedication of many Indigenous leaders and community members. There is so much more work ahead to address the devastating legacy of colonialism that generated lasting inequalities in access to justice, infrastructure, economic, social and health services between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in Canada and abroad. Our government is steadfast in our commitment to ending these inequities.

"Indigenous voices, knowledge, and values must remain at the centre of our collective efforts. We encourage all Canadians to learn more about and celebrate the unique histories, cultures and traditions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada, and to reflect on ways they can personally contribute to reconciliation as we continue to work together to build a better and more inclusive future for all."

