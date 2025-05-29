OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:

"Early this morning, I approved two Requests for Federal Assistance from the Government of Manitoba to support evacuation efforts in response to the devastating wildfires threatening Pimicikamak Cree Nation and the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.

The Government Operations Centre is working with the Canadian Armed Forces, and other federal and provincial partners, to deploy all necessary federal resources, and ensure Manitoba has the supports it needs.

I also wish to express my profound gratitude to the firefighters, first responders, emergency management officials, and local volunteers who continue to help those in need in these communities."

