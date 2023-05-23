OTTAWA, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement to recognize the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP):

"For 150 years, the RCMP has protected Canadians from coast to coast to coast by acting with integrity, demonstrating compassion and serving with excellence.

Every day, over 30,000 police officers and civilian employees across Canada and abroad make valuable contributions to the communities they serve. Today, we thank all RCMP employees, past and present, for their dedication, commitment, and significant contributions to protecting and serving Canadians.

In marking this anniversary, the RCMP is reflecting on its past with humility, recognizing that in 150 years there are a lot of accomplishments to be proud of, while also acknowledging that the RCMP has played a role in some of Canada's most difficult and dark moments.

The RCMP is actively engaging in the continuous process of reconciliation, and working to strengthen trust and relationships with Indigenous communities across Canada by listening and taking meaningful action. The RCMP is firmly on the path to becoming a more modern, diverse, inclusive and trusted organization that serves with honour, pride and respect across Canada and internationally.

Throughout 2023, multiple activities and events are planned across the country to commemorate the RCMP's 150th anniversary. I encourage you to visit the RCMP's website to see what events are happening in your area, take part in different activities occurring today and join the conversation online using #RCMP150.

To the dedicated employees of the RCMP: thank you for dedication and service to keeping Canada and Canadians safe."

