Statement from Minister MacAulay on China's anti-dumping investigation

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, issued the following statement in response to China's anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola seed exports:

"Our canola producers work tirelessly to deliver top-quality products to Canadians, and the world. Their products meet the highest standards, our inspection systems are robust, and we adhere to rules-based trade.

Today, China initiated an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola seed exports covering the period of January 1 to December 31, 2023. I am deeply concerned by this announcement, and I want to be clear that our government will always support the agriculture sector as they pursue market access for their world-class products.

We remain committed to ensuring fair market access for our exporters, farmers, and producers. I am monitoring these developments closely and I will continue to engage with provincial and territorial partners and industry stakeholders moving forward.

Canola is one of our most valuable agricultural exports and an important driver of the Canadian economy. As Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, I will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with producers and defend the sector every step of the way."

Quick Facts

Canola is grown by 43,000 Canadian farmers and is one of the most widely grown crops in Canada , generating about one-quarter of all farm crop receipts. The crop is primarily grown in the western provinces of Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba .

, generating about one-quarter of all farm crop receipts. The crop is primarily grown in the western provinces of , and . Canola is Canada's second largest acreage crop, with over 21 million acres produced annually. It generated $13.6 billion in farm cash receipts in 2023.

second largest acreage crop, with over 21 million acres produced annually. It generated in farm cash receipts in 2023. The canola value chain generates $29.9 billion in economic activity and 207,000 Canadian jobs on an annual basis.

in economic activity and 207,000 Canadian jobs on an annual basis. China is Canada's largest canola seed destination, with over 4.5 million tonnes worth CA$3.8B exported in 2023, followed by Japan (with over 1 million tonnes worth over CA$868 million) and Mexico (with over 0.8 million tonnes worth CA$749.0 million).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For Media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]