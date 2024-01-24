Statement from Minister MacAulay on Bell Let's Talk Day

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food issued the following statement to mark Bell Let's Talk Day:

"For the hard-working members of the agricultural sector, farming isn't just a job - it's a way of life that supports their families and communities. Our producers and processors take tremendous pride in their work to feed Canadians and folks around the world, but extreme weather events, trade disputes and fluctuating prices can all add to life's everyday stresses.

If you're struggling with your mental health, or if you just need someone to talk to, AgTalk by the Do More Agriculture Foundation is here to provide support. AgTalk is a mental health support community for members of the Canadian agriculture sector that is a free and anonymous platform, available in both English and French. There, you can share the challenges you're facing with others who truly understand them. More agricultural-specific resources can also be found on Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Mental health in agriculture webpage.

I want folks to know that they're not alone, and as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, I'll continue working with my provincial and territorial counterparts to bring forward new programs to address the unique mental health challenges faced by those in the sector.

Don't be afraid to start the conversation and seek help if you need it. Your mental health is just as important as any other part of your operation, so treat it with the same amount of care."

