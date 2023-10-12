OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Statement from the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Intergovernmental Affairs and Democratic Institutions:

"Canada stands in solidarity with Jewish communities across the country, who are feeling especially vulnerable ahead of the Hamas-led call for mobilization around the world.

We have been and will continue to remain in close contact with Jewish community leaders from across the country.

Jewish Members of Parliament have been incredibly engaged in reaching out to community members and local officials and bringing forth their concerns. Their input has been invaluable.

Hamas is a terrorist organization – and is listed as such under Canadian law.

There is no place – and there will never be any place – for the glorification of violence or terror, here in Canada or around the world. Under no circumstances will it be tolerated. I am in regular contact with senior leadership at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to remain apprised of their efforts to keep Jewish communities and their institutions safe. I have every confidence that they are treating these concerns with the utmost importance and will continue to exercise heightened vigilance around places of significance to the Jewish community.

As Minister Virani and I meet this week with our provincial and territorial Justice and Public Safety counterparts, we will address the concerning rise in hate crimes we are witnessing in our communities, and how we can all work together to combat it.

As Canadians, we look out for each other. We care for one another. Let those be our guiding principles as we support Canada's Jewish community through this extremely difficult time."

