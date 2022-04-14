Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu, the Tamil New Year.

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu, the Tamil New Year.

A day that signifies renewal, Puthandu is a time for families and friends to share a meal, exchange gifts and pray for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.

During this Tamil New Year, Canadians have an opportunity to recognize the many contributions that Tamil communities have made, and continue to make, to the country we are proud to call home. I invite everyone to take some time to learn more about Tamil culture and heritage.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish a everyone celebrating Puthandu a very happy new year. May this new year bring you health, happiness and prosperity! Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!

