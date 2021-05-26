OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, issued the following statement today after the tabling of the report by the Auditor General of Canada on the performance audit on securing personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical devices:

"We thank the Auditor General for this report and these recommendations, and for recognizing the significant work performed by the Government of Canada to quickly mobilize to secure and distribute PPE and medical devices during a period of unprecedented global demand.

Protecting the health and safety of all Canadians continues to be our top priority. Securing PPE and medical devices has been a vital part of Canada's response to COVID-19 and its efforts to keep Canadians safe and healthy. This report highlights how the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada helped meet the provinces' and territories' needs for PPE and medical devices. It also demonstrates that Public Services and Procurement Canada mobilized resources around the clock and modified its procurement activities to quickly buy the required equipment for the Government of Canada to respond to the pandemic.

The Government of Canada accepts all the recommendations from this audit. We are working to address these recommendations to be better prepared for future public health events.

These recommendations and the lessons learned from COVID-19 will help Canada to adapt its ongoing response to this pandemic, and to prepare and respond more effectively in the future."

The Honourable Anita Anand, P.C., M.P.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, P.C., M.P.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

