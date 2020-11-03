Statement from Minister Blair on Parole Board Pilot Project

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement in response to news that the Parole Board of Canada is piloting a new videoconferencing solution to allow victims to participate in its hearings by video.

"The safety and security of Canadians and the protection of communities are the Government of Canada's top priorities.

I am pleased that the Parole Board of Canada is continuing to adapt to the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19 and is testing a new technical solution to allow victims of crime to participate in parole hearings by video, while at the same time protecting the privacy and confidential information of those involved. Victims play an integral role in the conditional release process of offenders, and the Government of Canada and the Parole Board remain committed to respecting and protecting victims' rights under the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights.

This decision was made in consultation with public health officials.

The Parole Board of Canada is committed to the health and safety of the public, offenders, its Board members and staff as it continues to adapt its policies, processes and operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Parole Board of Canada is piloting this system in Ontario and Quebec in November 2020 and expects victims to be able to participate in its hearings via video across the country by the end of the year."

