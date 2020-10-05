OTTAWA, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the following statement today to mark Fire Prevention Week:

"This week, from October 4 – 10, we mark Fire Prevention Week in Canada. This year's theme is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!" I encourage everyone in Canada to familiarize themselves with kitchen fire safety. Cooking can lead to home fires and can cause home fire injuries.

Fires can have a devastating impact on our families and our communities, and it's important to remember that they are very dangerous and can spread quickly. One-third of residential fires are initiated by cooking equipment. We must be prepared by staying alert while cooking, by being aware of what can cause fires in the kitchen, and by never leaving our cooking unattended.

We know that a quick and easy way to help protect yourself and your loved ones in the event of a fire is by preparing an escape plan, with two or more safe ways to exit every room in your home, and by ensuring that your home is properly equipped to detect fires.

Sadly, too many people already know the devastating outcome that fires can cause. On September 13, we marked Firefighters' National Memorial Day in Canada, when we remembered and honoured those firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. We stand with the families that have been faced with tragedy, and support them with the Memorial Grant Program for First Responders. This benefit recognizes the sacrifice of fallen firefighters, and supports their families.

I commend the work of Canadian firefighters, their professional organizations and other fire safety leaders who keep us safe.

I would also like to thank firefighters across the country for their courage and public service in the face of dangerous emergencies, especially during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For more home fire and smoke alarm tips, and to learn how to prepare for all types of emergencies, visit www.GetPrepared.gc.ca or follow @Get_Prepared on Twitter."

