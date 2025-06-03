Statement from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General, on the Wildfires in Western Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - My husband, Whit, and I are sending our heartfelt wishes for strength and courage to all Canadians impacted by the wildfires that continue to sweep across Western Canada, forcing so many to leave their homes and communities behind.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy—families, children, older adults, vulnerable individuals who are enduring the most severe impacts. Across Canada, people stand in solidarity with all those who have been displaced, paying special recognition to the unique hardships faced by northern and Indigenous communities.

I am profoundly grateful for the extraordinary efforts of first responders, firefighters, military personnel and emergency management teams who continue to work tirelessly on the front lines to protect lives and support evacuees. I also wish to thank the many community volunteers who have come together to support one another, demonstrating the true spirit of compassion and resilience that defines us as Canadians.

While the days ahead will be challenging, we have every faith in your unwavering spirit and ability to overcome these hurdles and emerge stronger. Know that we are with you, alongside all Canadians, for the long term.

Mary Simon

