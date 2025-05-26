OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, my husband, Whit, and I join all Canadians in welcoming Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Canada.

The presence of Their Majesties at this pivotal moment in our history holds profound significance. It reaffirms the enduring constitutional bond that has shaped Canada's journey into a proud and independent nation.

Their visit invites us to reflect on who we are and to celebrate our distinct national identity.

The Crown's role in Canada is more than symbolic; it serves as a cornerstone of the democratic freedoms and rights we cherish. The presence of Their Majesties fosters a sense of unity among Canadians, reminding us of the shared values that bring us together—respect, compassion, and hope.

May the visit of Their Majesties to Canada inspire us to move forward with renewed purpose and determination, as we continue to shape the next chapter of our remarkable national story.

Welcome home, Your Majesties.

- Mary Simon

