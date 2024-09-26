Statement from Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada in response to recent media reports following her visit to Quebec

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - When I was appointed as Canada's first Indigenous governor general, it was on the basis of my many years of experience as a bridge builder between different communities and nations, an advocate for education, a defender of Indigenous rights, and my longstanding commitment to advance reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. While fluent in Inuktitut and English, I was not able to speak French.

As a Canadian and as a Quebecer, I understand very well the critical relationship among identity, culture and language. That is why speaking my mother tongue, Inuktitut, has been an integral part of who I am. That is why I am so committed to the revitalization and preservation of all Indigenous languages. I understand the importance of French to French-speaking Canadians as a critical part of their cultures and identities. That is one of the reasons that, as I took on my role as governor general, I committed to learning French and continue to practice, improve and use all three languages.

I remain committed to what I said in my installation speech, I will strive to build bridges across the diverse backgrounds and cultures that reflect our great country's uniqueness and promise as I continue to shine a light on issues that matter to Canadians.

Mary Simon

