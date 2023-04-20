Statement from Greater Toronto Airports Authority

News provided by

Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Apr 20, 2023, 22:03 ET

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is aware of the theft that took place this week. The GTAA wishes to clarify that thieves accessed the public side of a warehouse that is leased to a third party, outside of our primary security line. This did not involve access to Toronto Pearson itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or GTAA staff.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office | [email protected] | (416) 776-3709 

Organization Profile

Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The GTAA is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, the biggest airport in Canada and one of the largest airports in North America in terms of passenger and air cargo traffic. The focus of the GTAA continues to be on the health and safety of passengers and...