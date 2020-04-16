Statement from CMA president about COVID-19 related death of doctor in Quebec

OTTAWA, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, we join all Canadians to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Dr. Huy-Hao Dao, who we understand passed away from COVID-19 related illness in Quebec. The medical community is mourning the loss of one of our own, while also acknowledging all those who have passed away across the country and around the world.

It reminds us that the virus is a serious one and that we cannot underestimate the importance of public health measures.

We continue to extend our appreciation to all the health care workers providing care on the front lines, your heroic efforts do not go unnoticed and are tremendously appreciated by all Canadians.



Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

