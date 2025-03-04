Statement from Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, on Trump's Tariff Attack on Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, we face an unprecedented economic attack on Canada and Canadian workers. Donald Trump's reckless tariffs are an assault on our jobs, our livelihoods, and our communities. This is nothing short of an attempt to weaken our country, break our will, and force us to bow to his agenda. But let me be clear: Canada does not back down.

To our governments:

This is a time for action. Canadians expect a strong and decisive response that meets this attack with the full weight of our country's power. This is not a moment for half-measures or empty words. We must protect Canadian jobs and industries through retaliation and investments in our future. We must enhance Employment Insurance benefits, expand Work-Sharing programs and provide direct financial support to those at the frontlines of this trade war. This is a moment to rebuild our manufacturing, strengthen our supply chains, and create the good union jobs of tomorrow. We must replace lost economic activity with ambitious nation-building projects—affordable housing, public transit, and industrial development that makes our country stronger and more self-sufficient. We need our governments to match the ambition of Canadians in defence of this country. This war will not be won on the cheap.

To all workers in Canada:

The road ahead will be tough. We will see job losses, we will see economic pain, and we will see attempts to divide us. But Canada's workers are strong, smart, and resilient. What makes us Canadian is our unwavering belief in the collective—that we take care of each other, that no one gets left behind. Now more than ever, we must live those values. Already you've shown your pride at hockey games and in grocery stores. Now is the time to dig in. Get involved in your union. Stand up for your community. Support local businesses and union-made products. Look out for your neighbours. Reach across political lines and reject the forces of division. Because we are stronger together, and together, we will overcome this.

Make no mistake: Trump wants to hurt Canadian workers. He wants to shake our confidence and weaken our country. But what he doesn't understand is that Canadians do not break. We will fight for our jobs, for our families, and for our future—come hell or high water.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

To arrange an interview, please contact: CLC Media Relations, [email protected], 613-526-7426