STATEMENT FROM BEA BRUSKE: TRUMP'S 35% TARIFFS DEMAND A BOLD RESPONSE

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - We are once again facing a direct economic assault on Canada and Canadian workers. Donald Trump's announcement of 35% tariffs on our goods coming into force on August 1st is a calculated attack—an attempt to bully our country, break our backbone, and force us to kneel to his agenda. It comes two days after he imposed a 50% tariff on copper.

Time and time again, he's targeted our industries, our livelihoods, and the communities that keep this country running. The mere instability caused by his unpredictable attacks has made investment decisions impossible—hurting both workers and our industries.

Let me be clear: Canada does not cave. We do not retreat. And we will not be intimidated.

To our governments:

Appeasement does not work. In response to Trump's demands, Canada has spent millions to address border issues, we rescinded our digital services tax, and scaled back counter-tariffs. Like a bully, Trump's only response to Canada's good-faith efforts is nothing but escalation.

This is a moment for strength. A moment to meet Trump's aggression with the full force of Canada's resolve. We need urgent action now:

Impose counter-tariffs in response to the latest tariff attacks from Trump

Introduce export taxes on Canadian energy sold to the U.S.

Mandate that all national infrastructure projects use Canadian steel, aluminum, and lumber.

Invest directly in affected workers and communities by enhancing Employment Insurance, expanding Work-Sharing, and providing emergency income supports.

Launch ambitious, nation-building projects like affordable housing, clean energy, and public transit that create union jobs and build Canadian resilience.

We must stop reacting and start leading. Canada's workers are ready to stand up for this country. It's time our governments stood with them, with boldness and with urgency.

To every worker in Canada:

This won't be easy. There will be disruptions. Some of us will face layoffs. And there will be those who try to divide us.

But Canadian workers are not strangers to hard times. We know how to fight—and we know how to win. So, let's hold strong. Buy union-made. Support local. Stand with your union. Get involved in your community. Reject division and stand together, shoulder to shoulder. Because when Canadian workers rise together, no one can take us down.

Donald Trump may think he can rattle us. But what he doesn't understand is that Canadians don't back down, we rise up. We fight for our jobs, our families, and our future.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)