Statement from Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, on the G7 Summit

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - From Kitimat to Selkirk, Sault Ste. Marie to Alma, and now Hamilton—workers across Canada are bracing for the next round of layoffs. Entire industries are being hollowed out. Families are living in a constant state of uncertainty, fearing the loss of their homes, their savings, and their livelihoods.

In this moment of deep economic anxiety, Canadians deserve leadership that listens to working people and puts their priorities first. Instead, the federal government is choosing to host a G7 Summit that's out of step with the real struggles people are facing.

Inviting Donald Trump—whose track record includes open hostility toward workers and unions—is a slap in the face to the thousands of Canadians still waiting to hear whether they'll have a job next week. At a time when our country is battling wildfires, rising inequality, and runaway housing costs, this move sends all the wrong signals.

We are also deeply concerned by the invitation extended to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the face of ongoing concerns about foreign interference and political violence targeting diasporic communities in Canada, this decision is not only inappropriate, it's dangerous. Canada must send a clear message: political violence and foreign interference have no place on Canadian soil.

While millions in taxpayer dollars are being spent on this summit, workers are being told to tighten their belts. But we can't build a just economy by cutting corners for communities while rolling out the red carpet for controversial world leaders.

The Canadian Labour Congress calls on the federal government to redirect its focus toward the people who build this country, keep it running, and deserve a future they can count on.

Now is the time to invest in good jobs, strong public services, and resilient communities—not empty pageantry.

