OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney on last night's election victory.

Canadians with a diversity of political views have delivered a clear message: they have rejected Pierre Poilievre's American-style conservative politics. They chose to uphold the values that define us—strong public services like health care, reliable union jobs, and the belief that neighbours look out for one another.

Now, Canadians are looking to this new government to act—urgently.

Canadians are counting on Prime Minister Carney to move quickly. The time for hesitation is over.

Already, we are seeing job losses across sectors, and far too many workers are being left behind by an outdated Employment Insurance system that is in urgent need of reform. People expect investments in public health care, in affordable housing, and in the services families rely on. They want a government that will lessen our dependence on the United States, strengthen domestic industries, and create good union jobs in every region of the country—all while clearly upholding Canadian values.

We cannot cut our way to prosperity. Now is the time to build—by investing in people and the public systems that support them.

Canada's unions, representing over 3 million workers, stand ready to work with this government to deliver real progress. We know that by working together, we can take on the challenges ahead and build a fairer, more resilient economy that works for everyone.

That includes:

Delivering on public health care, including access to a doctor or nurse practitioner for every Canadian and expanding universal, public Pharmacare;

Bringing down the cost of living by addressing corporate price gouging and raising wages;

Investing in the public services families rely on;

Tackling the housing crisis by building truly affordable homes; and

Creating good union jobs by investing in social and physical infrastructure, clean energy, and domestic manufacturing.

But we must be clear: the threat from the United States is far from over. Economic volatility, escalating trade pressures, and the growing unpredictability of the U.S. market are already undermining business investment and confidence here at home. Canadian workers and industries are feeling the effects. Canada cannot afford to sit back or play it safe. What's needed now is a bold, ambitious response—one that meets this moment with the scale and seriousness it demands.

This is a critical moment for Canada. The choices made in the weeks ahead will shape our economy, our communities, and our future for generations.

Canada's unions are ready to act—with urgency, with resolve, and in partnership—to ensure this government delivers the secure, inclusive, and prosperous country that Canadians voted for.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

