"As the world evolves, more people than ever are making the life-changing decision to leave their homes in search of safety and opportunity. Migrants and refugees bring skills, innovation and cultural diversity, enriching communities and strengthening economies. International Migrants Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the many contributions of newcomers to Canada and to reaffirm our commitment to protecting migrants' rights, fostering their inclusion in society and building meaningful connections within their new communities.

"Newcomers enrich Canada in countless ways, as workers, entrepreneurs and volunteers. Canada is committed to fostering public discussions on migrants and refugees, highlighting their significant contributions to society. As the world faces unprecedented numbers of people on the move, these positive discussions—along with well-managed migration systems—are critical to building strong social bonds and safeguarding community well-being. They also play an important role in contributing to innovation and economic development.

"Today, we acknowledge the significant difficulties that many migrants face, including displacement, discrimination and barriers to opportunity. Canada's international assistance addresses the root causes of migration and displacement that drive people to leave their homes: war, poverty, inequality, food insecurity and environmental degradation. By addressing these root causes, we are preventing thousands of irregular migration cases, especially those involving women and youth. These realities remind us of the importance of working in close partnership with like-minded countries, international organizations, and other partners and community leaders to promote safe, orderly and regular migration, as outlined in the Global Compact for Migration.

"Canada is taking a comprehensive approach to supporting newcomers by helping to connect them with the resources and opportunities they need to contribute to their new communities. We are building a more resilient immigration system—one that preserves its integrity, responds to the needs and challenges of communities, and sets newcomers up for long-term success through adequate resources and support. By prioritizing the needs of both newcomers and the communities that welcome them, we are creating pathways for shared growth and prosperity.

"Canada also recognizes the challenges that refugees and other forcibly displaced people face around the world. Canada's humanitarian assistance to those who have fled conflict and natural disasters, and to the communities that generously host them, is focused on delivering life-saving assistance and protection services, while promoting the dignity and resilience of the affected communities.

"On International Migrants Day, we honour migrants' courage and resilience, and recognize their significant contributions to building a stronger Canada. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the world's most vulnerable, providing pathways to safety, and fostering a country where everyone—newcomers and citizens alike—can thrive. By working together with our partners, we can create a society where all people, regardless of where they come from, can contribute to a prosperous and united future."

