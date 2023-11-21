OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) welcomes the federal government's commitment to make life more affordable for Canadians, including investments in housing as announced in today's Fall Economic Statement. Investing in social determinants of health like housing will support the health and well-being of Canadians and demonstrates the government's ability to work across jurisdictions to affect meaningful change.

The economic update is delivering solutions to the housing shortage, and we urge the government to apply this same determination to the health care crisis. No one should be left without a home nor without health care. Right now, more than 6.5 million Canadians are without access to a regular primary care provider. This must be urgently addressed.

We are encouraged by the government's efforts to make mental health services more accessible and affordable. The government also recommitted to breaking down barriers to labour mobility within Canada, with a focus on health professionals. The CMA has long advocated for pan-Canadian licensure for medical professionals, which is supported by 95% of physicians and medical learners.

Today's Fall Economic Statement also noted that progress was being made in negotiating formal bilateral agreements on health funding with provinces and territories. These are positive steps forward, but we need tangible action to stabilize our health system. The CMA is calling on all governments to urgently finalize these negotiations and unlock available federal funding.

The CMA reaffirms our commitment to working with all levels of government to improve the health system for all Canadians.

Dr. Kathleen Ross

CMA President

