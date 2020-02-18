Statement - Correctional Service of Canada responds to Correctional Investigator's Annual Report

OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Anne Kelly, the Commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada, issued the following statement:

"I welcome this year's Annual Report from the Office of the Correctional Investigator (OCI).

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has carefully reviewed all recommendations put forward by the OCI and work has been ongoing within CSC to address them. Our response to this report provides more information and context about the issues he raises, highlights our progress in making improvements, and identifies further changes we have committed to make.

In 2018-19, a series of changes were brought in by amendments to the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, which came into force on November 30, 2019. We saw the implementation of new Structured Intervention Units (SIUs). This new correctional model, which is subject to independent external oversight, provides more structured and effective interventions for inmates who cannot be safely managed within a mainstream inmate population. It also demonstrates a strong commitment to improving correctional outcomes. This is a historic and transformative change for CSC.

We are also steadfast in our commitment to addressing the overrepresentation of Indigenous offenders in federal institutions. While decisions with respect to sentencing are outside of CSC's control, we are committed to making a positive impact on Indigenous offenders during the time they are in our custody. This includes offering them inclusive and culturally-response programs, interventions and services. Our results show that these efforts are making a positive difference to support the successful rehabilitation and reintegration of Indigenous offenders. CSC is proud to be one of the many organizations taking action to correct systemic disparities with respect to Indigenous peoples and we will continue to play an important role in this process as part of a whole-of-government approach.

The Correctional Investigator acknowledged today that he is encouraged by the efforts underway across the Service to create a more respectful and healthy workplace. As Commissioner, I am committed to ensuring that these efforts are sustained and built upon. Our employees are our greatest strength and they deserve nothing less.

CSC looks forward to continuing our work with the OCI, as well as our employees, partners, stakeholders and volunteers, so that we can make a positive difference in the work we do."

