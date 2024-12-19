DORCHESTER, NB, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the results of the Request for Qualifications stage of the Health Centre of Excellence facility in Dorchester, New Brunswick.

The proposed new and secure facility will help the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) provide a broad spectrum of health care services to incarcerated individuals – and this will lead to increased public safety outcomes. It will be built on existing property where CSC is custodian, beside the Dorchester Penitentiary, and provide fully bilingual services.

The following proponents were invited to move to the Request for Proposals stage:

Bird Design-Build Construction Inc.

EllisDon Corporation

Pomerleau Inc.

As part of the Request for Qualifications process, respondents were required to demonstrate their capacity to work with Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of CSC, to create mutually beneficial, socio-economic development opportunities for Indigenous Peoples. Indigenous reconciliation is critical to the success of the Health Centre of Excellence and will be integrated in all phases of the project.

Minister LeBlanc also announced today that a Public Advisory Group is being put in place and CSC is seeking participation from representatives of organisations and individuals with diverse areas of experience to share knowledge and expertise to help advise on the project. This Group will help facilitate an open dialogue, gather community feedback, and advise on key aspects throughout the planning process. Their input will ensure that the project continues to be informed by ongoing feedback from the public.

In January, the project team will begin the commercial consultations with the three potential bidders with a focus on launching the Request for Proposals in February. Following the Request for Proposals, the next phase of the project will initiate working towards a final design and construction implementation. CSC will continue to engage with Indigenous Rightsholders and Stewards of Land as well as stakeholders including local residents, and members of the Dorchester community.

The facility will serve as a national resource to strengthen CSC's overall capacity to address the health needs of federal offenders and help keep our communities safe.

Quotes

"The Health Centre of Excellence will be pivotal in addressing the health needs of federal offenders, including mental health care. When the health needs of offenders are properly considered, it creates a safer working environment for correctional staff, and it improves the offender's chance of being successfully reintegrated into society. I'm thrilled that our community will welcome such a modern and forward-thinking facility. It's an investment that will pay major public safety dividends for decades to come."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Public Services and Procurement Canada is supporting Correctional Service Canada to build a new Health Centre of Excellence. This facility is designed to offer a purpose-built, innovative, and therapeutic environment that integrates healing, working, and learning opportunities for patients, staff, and visitors. The project incorporates an Indigenous Participation Plan, enabling Indigenous businesses, peoples, and communities to be involved in this essential infrastructure, reinforcing the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to improve socio-economic conditions of Indigenous communities."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"Rehabilitation is at the core of our mandate, including providing health care to federal inmates. The Health Centre of Excellence will transform and improve the way we provide health services, all while leading to better public safety outcomes. Today is another important step to advance this project. CSC is committed to continued work with our partners and local communities as this project progresses."

– Anne Kelly, Commissioner, Correctional Service of Canada

Quick facts

CSC has a legislative mandate to provide every inmate with essential health care, including mental health care, and reasonable access to non-essential health care, in keeping with professionally accepted standards.

In February 2019 , the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc announced that the Correctional Service of Canada was proceeding with plans to build a Health Centre of Excellence in Dorchester, New Brunswick .

, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc announced that the Correctional Service of was proceeding with plans to build a Health Centre of Excellence in . The proposed health facility will provide bilingual health services for federal offenders across Canada , including those with mobility issues and aging offenders who require access to 24-hour care.

, including those with mobility issues and aging offenders who require access to 24-hour care. The facility will also offer increased bed capacity for incarcerated men and women and be adapted to deliver culturally responsive care to incarcerated Indigenous and ethnocultural offenders.

The new Centre is expected to create new employment and training opportunities to operationalize the facility.

Associated links

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

Contacts: Media Relations: Correctional Service Canada, 613-992-7711, [email protected]; Gabriel Brunet, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, 819-665-6527, [email protected]