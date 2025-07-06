SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, July 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On July 5, 2025, during the 10 p.m. count in the minimum-security unit at Archambault Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, staff members discovered that Lori Bill Germa was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Sûreté du Québec and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Lori Bill Germa is 69 years old, measures 178 cm (5′10″) in height and weighs 75.3 kg (166 lb). The offender has a fair complexion, brown eyes and no hair. He has a tattoo of a sword with the name "Carol" on his right arm, two seahorses and two dragons on his right arm. He has a scar on his left leg. The offender is currently serving an inderminate sentence for first-degree murder.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Lori Bill Germa is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the offender.

