OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) acknowledges the Supreme Court of Canada's decision announced today that it will not hear the case of Cambie Surgeries Corporation, et al. v. Attorney General of British Columbia, et al.

While the Supreme Court will not rule on this specific case, the issue of ensuring Canadians receive timely access to care remains.

We are seeing growing discussion on privately funded care as patients struggle to gain access to care and health professionals continue to bear the burden of exhaustion and burnout. A wider public discussion on this matter is necessary.

The CMA reiterates its position that patients across Canada deserve to receive high quality health care in a timely fashion, regardless of their ability to pay. With an increase in federal health care funding, we urge governments across the country to continue to collaborate with each other, with health providers and with patients to implement innovations to improve access to care for Canadians.

Dr. Alika Lafontaine

President, CMA

