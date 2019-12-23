Statement - CMA looking forward to working together on health care for a better 2020 for Canadians

OTTAWA, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - As this decade comes to an end, it's important to look at where we've been over the past ten years and where we're headed next.

The past few years have shown that our health care system needs attention and is a source of worry for many Canadians. We're encouraged, however, by recent commitments by the federal government and the willingness of provincial and territorial governments to collaborate in improving access to care. Canadians expect nothing less than a health care system that will be there for them, when and where they need it.

As we usher in a new year, we look forward to working with all levels of government to create a health care system we can be proud of. There's no doubt we have a lot of work ahead of us. From ensuring the sustainability of our system to creating work environments where health care providers can thrive and provide the best care possible, the list can seem endless. But when there's political will to support physicians' grassroots efforts to make a difference, we all win.

Healthy greetings for a safe and joyous holiday season to all.

Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

