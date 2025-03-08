OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Nelson Genaille (Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, MB) President - Treaty Land Entitlement Committee, and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, Gary Anandasangaree, issued the following statement today:

"Earlier today, we were honoured to join the Board of Directors of the Treaty Land Entitlement Committee and leadership of the 14 First Nations they represent to announce that, in the spirit of advancing reconciliation, Canada will provide an advance payment to each First Nation participating in the negotiations on the ongoing Treaty Land Entitlement court proceedings.

The Treaty Land Entitlement Committee represents 14 First Nations in Manitoba who signed onto the 1997 Manitoba Treaty Land Entitlement Framework Agreement. These First Nations filed claims against Canada after a determination was made that Canada was in breach of that Agreement. The Government of Canada believes that the best way to address these outstanding claims and advance reconciliation is through ongoing negotiation and dialogue.

Canada is committed to rebuilding relationships with Indigenous Peoples.

Advance payments allow First Nations access to compensation at an earlier stage in the claims resolution process, providing compensation for long overdue historical harms in a more timely manner. These approaches also demonstrate the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to reconciliation and advancing First Nation rights to self-determination, including under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples."



SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Chris Henderson, Executive Director, Treaty Land Entitlement Committee of Manitoba (TLEC), [email protected]; Gregory Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]