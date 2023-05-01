STATEMENT - Canada Revenue Agency and Public Service Alliance of Canada - Union of Taxation Employees to resume in-person negotiations

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada – Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE) have resumed in–person negotiations with a view to reach a new collective agreement as soon as possible, that is both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

Since the beginning of the strike, the CRA has continued discussions with PSAC-UTE and is ready to build on the progress made to date. The CRA is committed to continuing meaningful negotiations in person until an agreement is reached. The CRA is confident that the tentative agreement between the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and Public Service Alliance of Canada addresses the key priorities put forward by PSAC-UTE and will bring us to a successful resolution.

Since the beginning, the CRA has committed to being transparent with Canadians about impacts to services, and Canadians can consult the Contact Us and Labour disruptions impact at the Canada Revenue Agency pages for more information as the situation continues to evolve.

The CRA would like to remind Canadians that the tax filing deadline has not changed. Canadians are encouraged to take the necessary steps to ensure their return is filed and any balance owing is paid by today, May 1, 2023. The CRA continues to accept all returns. The vast majority of those filed electronically are processed automatically by the system, without additional delay. Canadians can make any future changes or adjustments to their income tax and benefit return by using ReFile or Change my return.

The CRA values the important role its employees from across the country play in delivering services to Canadians, recognizes their important contributions, and remains committed to reaching an agreement at the bargaining table that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

