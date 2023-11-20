OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"Today, we are establishing an Indigenous Advisory Process to inform the upcoming Collaborative Process on second-generation cut-off and section 10 vote thresholds. This process is the next step in the co-development of reforms to address registration inequities that remain within the Indian Act.

We recognize that the second-generation cut-off continues to have deep impacts on First Nation individuals, communities and families and we acknowledge that there are persisting inequities with regards to registration within the Indian Act. Today's announcement is a concrete step towards a comprehensive reform that transitions away from the Act, guided by First Nations rights-holders. This also reaffirms our commitment to bring federal laws into alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

First Nations have been asking for a solution for decades as the cut-off has prevented the ability to transmit status to children and grandchildren simply because of the person with whom they chose to parent. The issue of voting thresholds will also be examined to ensure that any proposed solution does not become an obstacle to First Nations seeking control over their membership lists.

It is imperative that we listen to the stories and experiences of those most affected so we can learn how to appropriately address these long-standing issues today and for generations to come.

I am looking forward to the weeks and months ahead, and welcome the wisdom, guidance, and commitment of our esteemed partners as we work towards designing a robust and principled consultation process to remedy these important issues."

