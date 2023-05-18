OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Dr. Alfred N. Mutua, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, issued the following statement:

"This week, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, the Honourable Sean Fraser, and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Alfred Mutua, held a productive bilateral meeting.

"Canada values its close ties to Kenya and recognizes the tremendous economic, cultural and social benefits that Kenyans bring when they choose to immigrate to Canada. Minister Fraser thanked Cabinet Secretary Mutua for Kenya's cooperation and support for Canada's response to the conflict in Sudan and for aiding in the success of the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot. The pilot is gaining momentum, with skilled refugees immigrating and continuing their professional careers in Canada.

"Canada is proud to be a top destination for global talent and an increasingly popular destination for Kenyan nationals, including international students and workers in the agriculture industry.

"Minister Fraser was pleased to highlight the existing temporary and permanent pathways, which foreign nationals may use to apply to live, work, visit and study in Canada. In particular, they discussed economic pathways like Canada's flagship Express Entry program and the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Minister Fraser and the Cabinet Secretary agreed that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) officials will provide Kenyan officials with a comprehensive briefing of all of Canada's available immigration programs and additional insights into how all foreign nationals can apply to these programs.

"Minister Fraser and Cabinet Secretary Mutua agreed to continue their collaboration and to provide information to Kenyans on all existing pathways that may be used to come to Canada. In addition, Kenyans who are interested in coming to Canada can consult IRCC's website to determine the programs for which they may be eligible."

