Statement by Transport Minister Rodriguez on National Trucking Week 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, today issued the following statement:

"Each September, we mark National Trucking Week in Canada. It's a time to thank our truckers and acknowledge the important work they do to keep our economy moving.

"We have recently witnessed, in real time, how every element of our supply chains is essential to move goods across our big country every day. This National Trucking Week, I'm inviting all Canadians to celebrate the truckers in this country – they literally keep Canada moving.

"Canadian trucking businesses move billions of dollars of goods and trade, including across the U.S. border. The truckers that work these long hours away from their families to move these goods are vital to keep grocery shelves stocked, get fresh produce to market, connect small businesses, and grow our economy.

"Just like the trucking industry is here for Canadians, the Government of Canada will invest in our workers, support trucking, and help foster innovation in this industry."

