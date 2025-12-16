MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building one strong Canadian economy. To do so, Canada needs skilled trades workers to develop major infrastructure and build millions more homes. That means the newest generation of builders must get proper training.

Today, Leslie Church, Parliamentary Secretary to the secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities), on behalf of the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), announced more than $3 million in funding for the Ontario Masonry Training Centre. The project will develop a guide for the Red Seal bricklayer trade to create and implement a green training program. The training will help bricklayers learn modern, sustainable practices and gain the skills needed to refresh and adjust existing masonry buildings.

This project is funded by the Union Training and Innovation Program's Sustainable Jobs stream under the Government's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, which also complements investments in the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund that help thousands of workers to upgrade or gain the new skills required for a green economy.

Today's announcement is part of the Government's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs. Budget 2025 has proposed a $75 million expansion of the Union Training and Innovation Program over three years, which will further boost union-based apprenticeship training in the Red Seal trades.

Quotes

"To build major infrastructure and create rewarding careers for Canadians, the Government of Canada is investing in skilled trades training. We are building Canada strong, and we are doing it here at home."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

"Canada's future depends on a strong skilled trades workforce. The Union Training and Innovation Program helps workers gain the modern, sustainable skills needed to build the homes and infrastructure our growing communities require. By supporting green training programs, we are creating opportunities for Canadians and driving progress toward a strong, vibrant economy."

– Leslie Church, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with Disabilities)

"Skilled trades are essential to building the homes and infrastructure Canadians need. Today's investment in green training for bricklayers at the Ontario Masonry Training Centre in Mississauga and across Canada will help workers learn sustainable practices and modern skills. This is about creating good jobs and ensuring Canada leads in building a cleaner, greener economy."

– Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament Mississauga-Malton

"Canada's unionized skilled trades are essential to meeting our national infrastructure and housing goals. The Government of Canada's continued investment in skilled trades training is vital to attracting the next generation of workers and ensuring today's workforce is trained to handle the latest materials, technologies and construction practices."

– David Stubbs, Executive Director, Ontario Masonry Training Centre

Quick facts

Starting in 2025–2026, the UTIP Sustainable Jobs stream is expected to support approximately 29,000 workers in the Red Seal trades over 5 years.

Since 2017, the UTIP has supported over 145,000 participants, including 28,813 in 2023–2024.

Nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship support goes toward making trades training more accessible through loans, project funding, tax credits and deductions, and Employment Insurance benefits.

The Government has committed to doubling the pace of housing construction, from 250,000 a year to 500,000.

We estimate that by 2033, there will be more than 410,000 job openings for skilled trades in the construction sector alone--including 189,000 from retirement.

Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about the skilled trades, including how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

Associated links

Backgrounder: Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

About the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy

About the Union Training and Innovation Program

Helping close to 30,000 Canadian workers pursue the jobs and opportunities of tomorrow

About the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund

Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan

Budget 2025

Canada.ca/skilled-trades

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Liane Kotler, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Labour), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]