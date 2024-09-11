OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the National Day of Service:

"Twenty-three years ago, the world watched in horror as the deadliest terrorist attack in the history of the United States unfolded. The images of this unthinkable tragedy remain etched in our memory.

"Today, we remember the lives of the nearly 3,000 people who were mercilessly killed, including 24 Canadians. We stand with those whose loved ones were taken away from them too soon, the thousands who were injured, and all those still living with the trauma. We also pay tribute to the first responders and community members who risked their lives to help others.

"Here in Canada, today also marks the National Day of Service, an opportunity for all of us to honour the countless Canadians who came together in support of our American friends, embodying the generosity and kindness that define our country. This includes communities like Gander, in Newfoundland and Labrador, where Canadians opened their homes and provided refuge and food to stranded airline passengers – helping those in need, when they needed it most.

"Today, we stand with our neighbours and friends in the United States in remembering the tragic events of 9/11. And on behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank all Canadians who selflessly serve their communities each and every day. Thank you for your dedication and for your sacrifice."

