Statement by the Prime Minister to mark 11 years since the Lac-Mégantic tragedy

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark 11 years since the Lac-Mégantic tragedy:

"Eleven years ago today, a train derailment and explosion in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, claimed the lives of 47 people and devastated much of the community's downtown area.

"This tragedy is the deadliest railway accident in Canadian history. Today, I join the people of Lac-Mégantic and all Canadians to remember those we lost. We also honour the courage and resilience of the survivors as they rebuild their lives and their community.

"In response to this disaster, the federal government has put safety measures in place, including increased checks and stronger regulations, to secure our railway transportation system. We continue to work with the Government of Quebec and local municipalities to deliver the Rail Bypass Project and ensure trains leave downtown Lac-Mégantic for good.

"To the people of Lac-Mégantic: Your strength continues to inspire us all. On this sombre day, we are thinking of you."

