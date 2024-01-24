OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture:

"Today, on the World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture, we honour the rich heritage and important contributions of the African diaspora here at home and around the world.

"African and Afrodescendant cultures are an integral part of Canada. The African diaspora in Canada includes leading scientists, artists, entrepreneurs, and storytellers. In the political realm, it includes leaders in the promotion of human rights, equity, and justice.

"That is why, in 2018, we officially recognized the United Nations' International Decade for People of African Descent. This initiative, centred on recognition, justice, development, and fighting discrimination, helps us build frameworks to empower the African diaspora and advance our work to combat racism, discrimination, and xenophobia faced by those of African descent in Canada and around the world.

"Our recognition of the Decade was bolstered by initiatives to strengthen the African diaspora in Canada and support their leadership in business, social justice, and community. Since 2019, through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, we have invested in more than 2,300 projects to grow Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving charities and non-profit organizations. Last year, we selected the Foundation for Black Communities to manage the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. The Fund supports charities and non-profit organizations in fighting anti-Black racism and improving social and economic well-being in predominantly Black communities.

"We still have work to do to build a better future for Black communities in Canada. That is why we are renewing Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and creating a new Action Plan on Combatting Hate. With the Black Entrepreneurship Program, we are helping Black Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs start up, scale up, and succeed – now and into the future.

"With initiatives like the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative and the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, we are helping Black-led and Black-serving businesses and not-for-profit organizations across the country. Promoting equality and empowering Canadians of African descent will remain a key priority.

"On this World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture, I encourage all Canadians to celebrate the rich contributions of African and Afrodescendant communities within and beyond our borders and to help us build a better, fairer, and more inclusive future for everyone."

