OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vietnamese New Year:

"This week, Vietnamese communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of the Lunar New Year and usher in the Year of the Snake.

"On Tết Nguyên Đán, or Tết, families and friends gather to share meals, exchange wishes for good health, happiness, and prosperity, and celebrate their rich traditions passed down through generations. Bright coloured flowers and fruits will adorn homes in communities across the country. As people look to the future with determination and hope for the year to come, they will find inspiration in the values of wisdom and strength the snake symbolizes.

"Canada is home to over 275,000 Vietnamese Canadians who have made – and continue to make – extraordinary contributions to our country. On Tết, we are reminded of the important role of diversity in shaping a stronger and more vibrant world for everyone.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating. May the Year of the Snake bring peace, success, and joy to all.

"Chúc mừng năm mới."

