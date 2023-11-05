OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Veterans' Week, which runs from November 5 to 11, 2023:

"Today is the start of Veterans' Week, an opportunity for us to honour the brave Canadians who answered the call of duty and served their country with courage, dedication, and selflessness. This year, as we mark the 75th anniversary of United Nations peacekeeping efforts, we pay special tribute to the members of our Canadian Armed Forces who have risked their lives to serve in defence of peace, security, the rule of law, and democracy around the world.

"Canada's Veterans and their families have given so much to our country, and we need to make sure they are supported. That is why the Government of Canada is investing to support the well-being of Veterans and facilitate their seamless transition into civilian life. This includes the launch of the Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium, a first-of-its-kind project that helps Veterans advance their education, and the $6 million Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, which supports organizations doing important work across the country to help address homelessness, retrain transitioning Veterans, and support employment, while advancing mental health and other important research. Building on our Budget 2023 investment of $156 million to enhance service delivery for Veterans and their families, we announced this week an additional $164 million to retain existing employees for an additional two years. This new investment brings the total funding to $321 million, over five years, to deliver more effective and timely services to Veterans and their loved ones.

"We know there is more work to be done to ensure that the needs of all Veterans, including those from marginalized communities, are reflected in the support we provide. To do this, we are developing policies, programs, and service delivery models that address the diverse needs of all Canada's Veterans. This includes implementing the first Accessibility Action Plan for Veterans, and applying a Gender-based Analysis Plus Strategy to our work at all stages of decision-making. Through measures like these, we are ensuring that all Veterans – no matter who they are or where they are from – are given the respect and dignity they deserve.

"As we mark Veterans' Week, along with Indigenous Veterans Day and Remembrance Day later this week, I encourage all Canadians to learn more and join the conversation using the hashtag #CanadaRemembers on social media. To our Veterans and their loved ones: thank you for your sacrifice and dedication to serving our country – it is a debt that we can never repay.

"Lest we forget."

