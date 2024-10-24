OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on United Nations Day:

"For nearly 80 years, the United Nations (UN) has brought the international community together to make progress on global challenges. Protecting human rights. Fighting climate change. Strengthening democracy, peace, and security. Reinforcing international law.

"As a founding member, Canada is doing its part to make this progress possible. Last month, at the UN General Assembly, we announced $200 million in measures to make the world better, fairer, and more secure. Our investments will protect the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls, strengthen action on gender equality, fight climate change, and support efforts to restore peace and security in Haiti.

"We also adopted the Pact for the Future, so we can find shared solutions to shared challenges, alongside partners. As Co-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates group and SDG Stimulus Leaders group, I continue to highlight Canada's commitment to advancing the SDGs. With the Vancouver Principles, we are leading efforts to end the recruitment of child soldiers. And with the Elsie Initiative, we are increasing the participation of women in peace operations.

"The UN's mission would not be possible without its humanitarian workers, officers, and peacekeepers. It is critical we ensure their safety and protect their ability to deliver life-saving assistance. When we work together, we can make life better. This is what the UN is about. I invite Canadians to learn more about this important work."

