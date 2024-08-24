OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2024 The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Ukrainian Independence Day:

"On this day, in 1991, Ukraine became a free, independent nation. Thirty-three years later – in the face of brutality and craven aggression – Ukrainians are standing resolute, valiantly defending their sovereignty.

"Canada was the first Western country to recognize Ukraine's independence. We recognized then what we reaffirm now – that democracy, freedom, and the rule of law must always be upheld. That despots attempting to redraw borders must not prevail. That Ukrainians, and Ukrainians alone, have the right to choose their own future.

"Every year, when Canada celebrates its own independence, Canadians look to the Maple Leaf as a symbol of hope and courage – of standing up for what is right. In many ways, Ukrainians are fighting for the same values that the Maple Leaf embodies. That's why Canada has been, and always will be, a friend and partner to Ukraine.

"Since the start of the war, Canada has committed more than $19.5 billion in support to Ukraine. From armoured vehicles and artillery ammunition, to training and winter supplies, we are playing our part in preparing Ukrainians for the battlefield. We're working with Allies to help Ukraine rebuild and hold the Russian regime accountable. And we've helped unlawfully deported Ukrainian children return to their rightful homes – all part of our larger work to help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace.

"Over 1.3 million Ukrainian-Canadians call Canada home today – the second-largest Ukrainian diaspora in the world. Some have helped our communities succeed for decades and some have come to our country in the past few years, greeted with warmth and kindness from Canadians across the country.

"Ukraine's history can never be rewritten. Its identity can never be erased. And the spirit of the Ukrainian people cannot, and shall never, be broken.

"Ukraine's fight reminds us that democracy is both important enough to fight for and strong enough to win. As we mark this Ukrainian Independence Day, Canada stands steadfast alongside our Ukrainian friends.

"Slava Ukraini!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]