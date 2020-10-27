OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Saskatchewan:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on their re-election.

"I look forward to continue working with Premier Moe and the Government of Saskatchewan as we keep fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic and build a more resilient Canada. At this critical point in the pandemic, we will continue to coordinate our efforts to minimize the impacts of the virus and support economic recovery for people and communities throughout Saskatchewan. By working together on shared priorities, which include investing in infrastructure and expanding international markets for Canadian exports, we will build a Canada that is healthier and safer, cleaner and more competitive, and fairer and more inclusive for everyone."

