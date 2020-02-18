Statement by the Prime Minister on the resignation of Dwight Ball as Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Dwight Ball's resignation as Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I thank Premier Ball for his service to Newfoundland and Labrador, and to our country.

"In the years that I have worked with Premier Ball, we made important progress on the issues that matter most to Canadians, including investing in health care, fighting climate change and protecting our environment, and building an economy that works for everyone.

"An active member of his community and former entrepreneur, he worked hard to foster sustainable economic growth for the people in his home province, and across Atlantic Canada. This includes working with the Government of Canada to launch the Atlantic Growth Strategy, renew the Atlantic Accord, and support ongoing efforts on electricity rate mitigation.

"I thank Premier Ball for his many years of public service, and wish him and his family the very best in the future."

