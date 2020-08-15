OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement in recognition of Korea's 75th National Liberation Day:

"Today, we join Korean communities in Canada and around the world as they celebrate Korea's 75th Liberation Day.

"On this day in 1945, the end of the Second World War brought with it an end to 35 years of occupation in Korea. Ever since, South Koreans have celebrated Liberation Day as Gwangbokjeol – the 'restoration of light'. This new light guided South Korea on the path to becoming the dynamic and prosperous country that it is today.

"Today, we also celebrate the close friendship between Canada and South Korea. The bonds forged as we fought together in the Korean War continue to grow stronger, driven by the cultural, commercial, and community ties that connect people from Taebaek to Toronto and Cheonan to Coquitlam. These links are at the heart of a partnership committed to democratic values, the rule of law, and free and open trade.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to recognize South Korea's accomplishments over the past 75 years, and celebrate Korean Canadians' contributions to our country."

