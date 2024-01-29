OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia:

"Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane, and Aboubaker Thabti. Their lives were tragically lost seven years ago today when a gunman opened fire at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec in Sainte-Foy.

"They were sons, brothers, fathers, and friends – proud Muslims, Quebecers, and Canadians. But they were targeted simply because they were Muslim. On January 29 every year, we pay tribute to the victims we lost to this heinous act of hate. We also stand in solidarity with our Muslim friends and neighbours and reaffirm our commitment to combatting Islamophobia.

"Today, we also express solidarity with the survivors and the 13 others who were injured, the families and friends who lost a loved one, the first responders who risked their lives to rescue others, and the communities of Quebec City and across Canada whose lives have been changed forever.

"This attack was not an isolated incident – it was a painful reminder of the consequences of Islamophobia, hate, and violent extremism. In recent months, Canada's Muslim communities across the country have experienced a disturbing rise in hate speech, discrimination, and Islamophobia. This is absolutely unacceptable, and we will continue to take action so that Canadians can feel safe and secure in their homes, communities, and places of worship. This includes our ongoing work with Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby, to advance equity, inclusion, and diversity, and to tackle Islamophobia and hate wherever they occur. We have also increased investments in the Security Infrastructure Program to support communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes, with additional funding to enhance the security at community gathering spaces, including places of worship.

"Additionally, we are taking transformative action to keep dangerous weapons out of our communities. To date, we have banned 2,000 makes and models of assault-style firearms and their variants, expanded background checks, and prohibited the sale, purchase, and transfer of handguns. And last month, Bill C-21 became law – bringing into force some of the strongest measures in Canadian history to tackle gun violence and keep our communities safe.

"Today, we honour the memory of those who were taken too soon at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec, and we reaffirm our commitment to standing with Muslim communities in the face of racism, hate, and discrimination. Canada's strength lies in its diversity. Together, let us continue to build a Canada that is safe, inclusive, and prosperous for everyone."

