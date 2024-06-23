Statement by the Prime Minister on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism:

"Today, we remember and honour every Canadian whose life was cut short or forever changed by a terrorist attack.

"Thirty-nine years ago today, 329 innocent people, including 280 Canadians, tragically lost their lives when a bomb, planted on Air India Flight 182 in Canada, exploded mid-flight. This remains the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history. It reminds us of the senseless violence that terrorism perpetuates and of our shared responsibility to unequivocally condemn terrorism.

"Canada is doing its part to counter terrorism and violent extremism. We are updating our Counter-Terrorism Strategy to ensure it remains modern and effective. Through the Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence, we're working with other levels of government and partners to build and share knowledge, fund and coordinate research, and support prevention efforts and interventions.

"Through the Community Resilience Fund, we're providing funding to organizations that help improve our understanding of violent extremism and our capacity to prevent these acts of violence. And earlier this week, we announced the listing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity under Canada's Criminal Code. We will continue to work with our allies and partners, at home and around the world, to better detect, prevent, and respond to the threat of terrorism.

"On this day – and every day – we stand united against hate, intolerance, and division. We reaffirm Canada's determination to fight against violent extremism and keep our people safe."

