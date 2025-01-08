OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters:

"Today, we observe the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters. On this solemn occasion, we honour those who were taken from us as a result of these tragedies, and we renew our commitment to strengthening aviation safety and security for Canadians and people around the world.

"Five years ago today, the world was shocked by the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (Flight PS752) by the Islamic Republic of Iran. One hundred and seventy-six lives were lost, including 55 Canadians, 30 permanent residents, and dozens more with connections to Canada. Following this tragedy, the Government of Canada established the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters to pay tribute to victims of Flight PS752 and all air disasters, including those from Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, Air India Flight 182, Swissair Flight 111, and Air Ontario Flight 1363.

"Canada is determined to hold the Iranian regime accountable for the unlawful downing of Flight PS752. To date, the Islamic Republic of Iran has refused to take full legal responsibility for the incident. In response, Canada, alongside its Coordination Group partners – Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom – initiated a case with the International Court of Justice, which remains ongoing. In January of last year, Canada and the Coordination Group also filed a dispute with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to further advance justice for the victims of Flight PS752 and their families. Together, these two initiatives are critical steps in holding the Islamic Republic of Iran accountable for this senseless tragedy. Last year, our government also took the extraordinary step of listing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.

"In October 2024, we announced additional support for the families of the victims by introducing a new pathway to permanent residence, with applications open until October 2025. This latest initiative extends eligibility to family members who were previously excluded, underscoring our commitment to supporting families in their pursuit of transparency, accountability, and justice.

"As a member state and host country of ICAO, Canada continues to collaborate with international partners to promote aviation safety and security worldwide – a critical step in preventing future air disasters. We are advancing the Safer Skies Initiative to enhance aviation safety and security over or near conflict zones, while also focusing on improving ICAO's aircraft accident investigation framework to ensure greater transparency and credibility in air disaster investigations.

"On this day, we honour the lives lost to all air disasters and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to building a safer and more resilient global aviation system for all."

