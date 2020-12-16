OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the loss of a Canadian Armed Forces member deployed with HMCS Winnipeg:

"Today, with the call to end the search and rescue mission, all Canadians mourn the loss of Master Sailor (MS) Duane Earle in Monday's tragic accident aboard HMCS Winnipeg.

"For over 30 years, MS Earle selflessly answered the call of duty. His dedication to our country and its values represented the very best of what it means to be Canadian.

"As a part of Operation PROJECTION Asia-Pacific and Operation NEON, MS Earle and his shipmates showed Canada's commitment to international security and solidarity with our allies and partners. We honour their efforts to build a more peaceful world and thank them for their service. I would also like to thank our American allies, who joined the Canadian Armed Forces to search for our lost sailor.

"In the last year alone, we have lost nine members of the Canadian Armed Forces to tragic events – all brave Canadians who put their lives at risk for the security and safety of our country. We owe so much to those who serve, and in these times of difficulty and sadness, we will lean on one another and never forget those who were lost.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I offer my deepest condolences to MS Earle's family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them, his shipmates, and with the entire Canadian Armed Forces as they grieve this loss."

