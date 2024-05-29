OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers:

"For over seven decades, military, police, and civilian peacekeepers from across the world have participated in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations. On this International Day of UN Peacekeepers, we honour their service and remember those who lost their lives while serving under the UN flag, including more than 120 Canadians.

"In the late 1940s, Canada became one of the first countries to take part in UN peacekeeping operations. Since then, over 125,000 Canadians have served in operations around the world, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces, police services, and Indigenous police agencies. They've helped prevent escalations of conflict, deliver humanitarian assistance, protect human rights, and uphold justice around the world.

"In the face of rising threats to peace and security, UN peacekeepers remain crucial. This year's theme, 'Fit for the future, building better together', is about making sure UN peacekeepers have the tools they need to tackle the most pressing challenges. Last year, we announced specialized training and additional funding to UN peacekeeping. This includes ongoing efforts to advance the meaningful participation of uniformed women in peace operations through the Canada-led Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations. We are also strengthening the protection of civilians through the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and the Vancouver Principles on Peacekeeping and the Prevention of the Recruitment and use of Child Soldiers.

"In Budget 2024, we announced new support to commemorate significant Canadian military milestones, including the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the Canadian deployment to the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus, where Canada still maintains a peacekeeping presence.

"Today, I invite Canadians to join me in thanking UN peacekeepers from Canada and around the world for their bravery, their leadership, and their dedication to peace."

