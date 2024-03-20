OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of La Francophonie:

"Today, on the International Day of La Francophonie (in French only), we join Francophones and Francophiles around the world in celebrating the French language and rich Francophone cultures in all their diversity.

"Canada's two official languages, like the cultures and values they reflect, are the common ground that helps people from diverse backgrounds feel at home in our country. French is the official language of nearly one quarter of Canadians and a precious advantage, helping us work with Francophone partners around the world and making our ties with them stronger. That's why French must be protected.

"The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening the French language across the country. In our Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028, we outlined a number of priorities to achieve this goal, including increasing Francophone immigration, supporting official language minority communities, and promoting French second-language learning. Last year, we reached a historic step when royal assent was given to Bill C-13, the modernization of the Official Languages Act, which was put forward by the federal government to protect and promote French across the country. In addition, the new Policy on Francophone Immigration that we unveiled in January 2024 will support the economic development and vitality of Francophone minority communities. Last June, we also announced a two-year expansion of the Francophone Mobility program, which helps Canadian employers recruit French-speaking foreign workers. And culture is also an important part of our strategy, from doubling the Community Cultural Action Fund to supporting the development of arts and culture in Francophone minority communities across Canada.

"As a founding member of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) and its second-largest donor, Canada is proud to take concrete actions to promote French, including in the cultural, economic, scientific, and digital spheres; support gender equality; and advance democratic values and human rights. A number of Canadians have held important positions within the OIF, including former Member of Parliament Caroline St-Hilaire, who is helping build a vibrant future for La Francophonie as the OIF's Administrator since her appointment to this role last year.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage Canadians to take part in activities taking place today across the country. I also invite you to share the hashtags #Francophoniedelavenir, #Journéeinternationaledelafrancophonie and #Mon20mars on social media to mark this important day for our national identity, under this year's theme 'Creation, innovation, and entrepreneurship in French'. I extend my best wishes to all Francophones and Francophiles who, like me, will be celebrating the International Day of La Francophonie today."

