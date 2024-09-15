OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of Democracy:

"This year's International Day of Democracy comes at a pivotal time. Rapidly evolving technologies are disrupting our way of life. Disinformation is rampant. Global supply chains are being stretched. And climate change continues to be an existential threat. In the face of this unprecedented change, democracies around the world are becomingly fragile – risking economic prosperity and slipping into authoritarian waters.

"Canada is not immune to these threats, and that's why our government is taking action to strengthen democracy – making it stronger, better, and fairer. We're investing in artificial intelligence to capture its benefits of growth, productivity, and digital democracy, while ensuring Canadians understand and are protected from its potential risks. The federal government's new Trust and Transparency Strategy will help make our institutions more open and accountable to Canadians. With our updated defence policy, Our North, Strong and Free, we're increasing investments in defence, protecting Canadians, and defending peace and security.

"Our commitment extends beyond our borders. Earlier this year, at the third Summit for Democracy, Canada announced over $30 million to protect human rights and strengthen democratic institutions around the world. And with our NATO Alliance steadfast, we are continuing to support Ukrainians as they fight to preserve their freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"Democracy didn't happen by accident, and it won't endure without effort. Canada will always stand up for democracy – it's the foundation of a future of collective security and prosperity."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]